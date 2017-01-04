2 sperm whales beach on Louisiana coast in recent months

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is trying to figure out why two sperm whales have stranded themselves on our coast in recent months.

A 24-foot sperm whale is now in a remote location of Terrebonne Parish after it recently beached itself south of Dularge. A Wildlife and Fisheries expert says it was found alive and stranded last month. They tried to help it by taking it to deeper water, but the whale turned around and beached itself again.

The state says this is the second sperm whale to do that in Louisiana since October. The other was found near Lake Charles. It was a female. The most recent whale that died was male. We talked with a charter fishing guide who spotted that whale.

"Originally I posted the picture that probably everyone has seen on Facebook and Instagram, and you know within minutes it was getting shared and comments and people just interested and kind of blown away that we do have whales you know just south of us," said charter fishing guide Captain Travis Lovell.

The Wildlife and Fisheries expert we talked to says while Sperm whales are found in the Gulf of Mexico, they're found in much deeper water. It's not normal to find them in shallow water, especially inside barrier islands and in the marsh.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says four sperm whales have recently died after beaching themselves in the Northern Gulf of Mexico. The other two were in Florida and Texas. Wildlife officials are trying to figure out why it's happening.

