Locals react to intensifying battle over the future of health care

As the state deals with a massive budget shortfall, lawmakers are getting creative with revenue ideas.more>>
As the state deals with a massive budget shortfall, lawmakers are getting creative with revenue ideas.more>>
A local watchdog of the Army Corps of Engineers and levee boards is pushing state lawmakers to add more oversight for levee board appointments.more>>
A local watchdog of the Army Corps of Engineers and levee boards is pushing state lawmakers to add more oversight for levee board appointments.more>>
Fox 8 political analyst, Mike Sherman, says President Donald Trump faced his first big foreign policy crisis and responded by intervening in Syria on humanitarian grounds, something Sherman says is a departure from Trump's rhetoric on the campaign trail.more>>
FOX 8 political analyst Mike Sherman says President Donald Trump faced his first big foreign policy crisis and responded by intervening in Syria on humanitarian grounds - something Sherman says is a departure from Trump's rhetoric on the campaign trail.more>>
Witnesses helped New Orleans Police track down the suspect in a French Quarter hit and run.more>>
Witnesses helped New Orleans Police track down the suspect in a French Quarter hit and run.more>>
A feud between Governor John Bel Edwards and a congressman representing Baton Rouge over federal disaster funds shows no signs of ending.more>>
A feud between Governor John Bel Edwards and a congressman representing Baton Rouge over federal disaster funds shows no signs of ending.more>>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.more>>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.more>>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.more>>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.more>>
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.more>>
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.more>>