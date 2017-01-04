Health experts rank the best diets

The top three diets have similar features, including eating a variety of healthy and filling foods to lose weight over time. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

People working to figure out the best way to achieve goals of losing weight in 2017 have new guidance.

A team of health experts recently evaluated dozens of popular diet plans for U.S. News and World Report. Their top three picks have similar features, including eating a variety of healthy and filling foods to lose weight over time. They don't think losing weight quickly is the best solution for people looking to maintain weight loss.

They rank the DASH diet best. It was formulated by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute as a diet to help reduce blood pressure. The Mediterranean diet and MIND diet round out their top three weight loss programs.

Click here for a breakdown of diets evaluated by health experts for U.S. News and World Report.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.