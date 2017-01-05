Gulf of Mexico oil platform fire is out

A fire on an oil production platform in the Gulf of Mexico is now out, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

(Mobile users can see the video here.)

The fire, on a Renaissance Offshore LLC platform 80 miles south of Grand Isle was put out around 6:15 a.m.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. that an oil production platform caught fire approximately 80 miles south of Grand Isle.

Four people were rescued from the water by the offshore supply ship Mary Wyatt Milano.

There were no reported injuries.

The crew of Mary Wyatt Milano and three other offshore supply ships worked to put out the fire.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.