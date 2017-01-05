One man killed, another wounded, in Assumption Parish shooting

One man was shot and another was seriously wounded in a shooting just after midnight in Assumption Parish.

According to initial reports from the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s office, a call reported a shooting outside of a home on Greenbriar Street in Paincourtville.

When deputies arrived, they found two men shot in the yard.

Nehemiah Jones, 28, of Belle Rose was taken to Assumption Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second man, whose identity is being withheld, was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.

He is listed in serious but stable condition.

Investigators are looking to identify suspects.

