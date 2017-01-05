First Alert Traffic: I-10 east closed at Carrollton Avenue - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

First Alert Traffic: I-10 east closed at Carrollton Avenue

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: LADTOD) (Source: LADTOD)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

An accident has closed Interstate 10 eastbound is closed at the Carrollton Avenue overpass.

Traffic is being diverted to the Airline Highway exit.

