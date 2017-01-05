Mariah Carey lip sync mess spawns copycat acts ... sort of - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Mariah Carey lip sync mess spawns copycat acts ... sort of

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Mariah Carey’s act won’t play in Peoria … or Indianapolis for that matter.

The Indiana Pacers think a trolling session works just wonders.

The team had a Lip Sync Cam for fans to belt out their best out-of-time favorites.

