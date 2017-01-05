Fisherman finds severed arm in St. John Parish

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a severed human arm near the Reserve Canal at I-10 east bound near mile marker 202.

Officers were called to the waterway Dec. 29 around 8:30 a.m. after receiving a report from a fisherman who found the arm in the water. Detectives are investigating to determine how the body part ended up in the waterway.

Detectives searched for additional body parts, but found none. The arm has been sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for

examination.

It could take six to eight weeks for results to come in.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.