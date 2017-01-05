Experts breakdown how to winterize your home and car

You can take steps now to protect your home and car from extreme cold. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

You can take steps now to protect your home and car from extreme cold.

Click here for suggestions on how to winterize your home from Entergy.

Click here for suggestions on how to winterize your car from ConsumerReports.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.