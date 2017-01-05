State Police search for hit & run driver who struck officer on Crescent City Connection

Louisiana State Police say they need the public's help finding the driver who hit a Department of Public Safety (DPS) officer on New Year's Day while he was working an accident scene on the Crescent City Connection bridge.

It happened at 4:15 a.m. on U.S. 90B west at mile post 11.

State Police say the DPS officer responded to a minor crash that was partially blocking the right lane. The Officer reportedly positioned his marked unit behind the damaged vehicles and turned on his overhead lights to protect the crash scene.

Authorities say when the DPS officer got out of his vehicle he was struck by what is believed to be a 2013 or older model white 4-door Volkswagen. Investigators believe the Volkswagen is possibly the CC Model.

State Police says the Volkswagen swerved into the right lane, past the police unit after impacting the officer. Authorities say the car stopped for a brief moment then fled the scene.

Investigators say the vehicle will have damage to the right front headlight, right front corner and right side view mirror.

The officer suffered a broken left hand, injuries to his left foot and multiple abrasions. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information on the hit and run vehicle is asked to call State Police Troop B at (504) 471-2775. Crimestoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.