Report: Saints fire Vitt, McMahon, Kwan, Willis and Johnson

Sean Payton has reportedly fired Joe Vitt and other assistant coaches.

Sean Payton has made a major shakeup in his coaching staff.

According to Alex Marvez of Sporting News, Sean Payton has fired Joe Vitt, Greg McMahon, Stan Kwan, James Willis and Bill Johnson.

Vitt and McMahon have been on Payton's staff since 2006. Vitt was considered Payton's most trusted adviser.

