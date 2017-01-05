City prepares to activate its freeze plan

Entergy suggests homeowners caulk around windows and add insulation to help limit hearing costs. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

As a frigid cold front heads toward south Louisiana, the city of New Orleans is making preparations to keep all of its residents safe and warm. The Fox 8 weather team says a major shot of Canadian air will surge across the area beginning early on Friday. On Friday night, January 6, 2017, the city will activate it's its Citywide Freeze Plan (CFP). The plan will remain in effect until Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2017, as the National Weather Service forecasts the temperature or wind chill to fall below the plan’s activation threshold of 35 degrees. The City's freeze plan will be in effect to provide temporary shelter for homeless residents.

Residents are encouraged to seek appropriate shelter since the current weather forecast predicts wind chill temperatures slightly above freezing during the overnight hours. Residents should also bring in their pets and check on neighbors and the elderly to ensure they are prepared.

Persons needing shelter will be accepted at the following locations under the following conditions:

The Salvation Army, 4530 South Claiborne Ave. – will accept males and females beginning at 4 p.m.

Ozanam Inn, 843 Camp St. – will accept males only beginning at 4 p.m.

Covenant House, 611 North Rampart St. – will accept males and females between the ages 16-21, their dependent children, and any female with dependent minor children. Mothers with small children may come anytime.

New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. – will only accept male or and female adults beginning at 4 p.m.

All shelters will be open, free of charge, to those seeking shelter during this period of inclement weather.

