Armed robbery victim lured to Lakeview neighborhood

“This is a tight-knit community, so people communicate,” said one Lakeview neighbor, who asked not to be identified.

The latest talk was about a armed robbery that unfolded Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. when a man trying to sell a computer agreed to meet two men in the 800 block of Pontalba.

“He waited for them, and then two individuals came over. He rolled the window down to converse with them,” the neighbor said.

Moments later, one of the men showed the victim a handgun in his waistband. Police said the gunman then told his accomplice to take the computer from the victim’s vehicle. Before leaving, they also demanded the victim’s car keys.

“From my understanding, one of the individuals drove off in the car. The other individual walked down the sidewalk to the end of the corner," he said

Neighbors said it isn’t the first time there’s been a crime in the area. They tell FOX 8 that an armed robbery happened around the corner about six months ago, and they said there has also been a problem with people breaking into vehicles.

“It’s very close. It seems like the crime is always present and near. It’s very disturbing. This neighborhood is a neighborhood that’s filled with children. I mean, there’s kids all over the place.”

Police are still searching for the robbers. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

