Drawbridge emergency causes restrictions on the Causeway bridge

The Causeway Commission issued an advisory Thursday afternoon after experiencing a problem on the northbound lanes.

The advisory puts weight limits on the vehicles that can safely drive across the drawbridge.

Below is the statement from the Causeway.

"Due to an emergency on the NORTHBOUND drawbridge, effective immediately and until further notice 18-wheelers, dump trucks, vehicles pulling large trailers, RVs, and buses are prohibited from using the NORTHBOUND span of the Causeway Bridge. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Just before 5 p.m., managers were alerted that there was a guide collar failure on the northbound drawbridge. The guide collar is a part of steel device that helps lock the drawbridge down when its closed. Cauiseway General Manager Carlton Dufrechou said the safety of the drawbridge is not compromised, but out of an abundance of caution they are prohibiting large heavy trucks from going across the bridge.

Engineers are hoping to have the problem fixed by Saturday.

