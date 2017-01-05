Travel experts rank 'World's Safest Airlines'

Australian airline, Qantas, holds on to the top spot on the safest airlines list. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

Some of the safest airlines in the world operate out of Armstrong International.

Researchers with AirlineRatings.com evaluate airlines' crash records, fleet age and other factors each year. Alaska, Delta and United make it on their top 20 safest list this year. British Airways, which will begin nonstop flights from New Orleans to London this spring, is also in the top 20.

Australian airline, Qantas, holds on to the top spot on the safest airlines list. Researchers note qantas has a "fatality free record."

Click here for AirlineRatings.com complete breakdown of the safest airlines across the globe.

