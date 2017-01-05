Hawks fly past Pelicans 99-94

On a night when the Atlanta Hawks traded away their best shooter in Kyle Korver to Cleveland, they still found a way to beat back the New Orleans Pelicans 99-94, thanks to the jump shot from arguably their best player Dennis Schroeder.

Schroeder knocked down a late three pointer and finished the night with a game high 23-points as the Hawks beat the Pels for their 20th win of the season.

Anthony Davis led four Pelicans in double figures with 20 points and 19-rebounds but it was the Hawks that were getting all of the lucky bounces late as the Pels dropped their second straight game to fall to 14-23.

The Pelicans begin a five-game, 10-day road trip Saturday night in Boston.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.