Mobile traffic camera locations include 19 proposed areas in New Orleans

The City of New Orleans released 19 proposed locations to scatter mobile traffic camera units to catch drivers speeding through the city.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu's office says the following locations were selected for possible mobile unit sites based on speeding complaints from residents.

1. Tchoupitoulas between Louisiana and Jackson

2. Pontchartrain between Robert E Lee and Harrison Ave

3. West End between Robert E Lee and Harrison Ave

4. St Bernard Ave between Robert E Lee and Filmore

5. Grand Route St John between Gentilly Blvd and Esplanade Ave

6. Congress Dr between Mirabeau and Stephen Girard

7. Vendome Place between Grape St and Fontainebleau

8. Clematis St between Verbena and Myrtle

9. Carondelet between Washington Ave and Jackson Ave

10. Leake Ave between Leonidas and Hillary

11. Holiday Dr between Gen De Gaulle and Gen Meyer

12. Melpomene between Camp and St Charles

13. Basin St between Canal St and St Louis St

14. Edgelake Court between Hayne and Crowder

15. Dwyer Rd between Crowder and Bundy

16. Caffin Ave between Royal and Dauphine

17. Julia St between Magazine St and Baronne

18. Laurel St between Napoleon Ave and Soniat St

19. Downman Rd between Chef Menteur and Dwyer

The announcement is a pleasant surprise for a section of Gentilly, where more than 60 residents urged the department of Public Works in 2014 to put a traffic camera at the intersection of Clematis and Lavender. The neighborhood association's petition said dozens of drivers speed in the 25 mph zone every day.

"We really need it. All the neighbors around here have been talking it about," resident Ernest Perkins said.

Perkins signed the petition, along with Councilman Jarred Brossett, who wrote a letter of his own in 2015 about the intersection. Before the release of the locations, the neighborhood felt as though their request would go unresolved.

"Our association's been talking to the police department, the mayor and advisers and everybody, and they just ignore us," Perkins said.

FOX 8 obtained all of the requests to the city dating back to 2012 and found of the 68 recorded, 40 will be included in the permanent or proposed locations for mobile units.

"Someone died right on the corner of Holiday on a bike. Someone ran a light and then of course I've witnessed multiple accidents at this intersection," Algiers resident Dee Dee Duplantier said.

Duplantier requested a camera at the intersection of Holiday and MacArthur in Algiers. That location will not have a fixed camera but is included in the mobile unit proposed areas.

"I'm not really sure what the plan is in the long run, but ideally for the community there needs to be a speed camera here. At least we can see who's running the light and they can be ticketed," she said.

Several requests came from residents worried about drivers speeding through school zones.

Multiple residents urged the city to place a camera on Robert E. Lee near Mount Carmel High School after a student was struck by a car in the school zone and broke her tailbone.

A permanent school zone camera will be installed at that location as a part of the city's traffic camera expansion that will include more than 100 cameras starting Jan. 9.

