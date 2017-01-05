Oyster harvest areas east of the Mississippi RIver to close soon

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will close oyster harvest on all public oyster seed grounds east of the Mississippi River in St. Bernard Parish at one half-hour after sunset on Sunday, January 8, 2017.



Recent harvest pressure has depleted the limited supply of oyster resources in these public oyster areas. Protection of the remaining oyster resources is in the long-term best interest of the oyster populations in these areas.



The Commission authorized the secretary of the wildlife department to take emergency action to close areas on an as-needed basis, based on biological data or if enforcement problems are encountered. The Secretary was also authorized to take emergency action to reopen areas previously closed if the threat to the resource has ended and to open areas if substantial oyster resources are located.



Public notice of any opening, delay, or closure of a season will be provided at least 72 hours prior to such action, unless such closure is ordered by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals for public health concerns.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.