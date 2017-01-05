Oyster harvest areas east of the Mississippi RIver to close soon - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Oyster harvest areas east of the Mississippi RIver to close soon

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Wildlife officials plan to close oyster harvest areas (source: wlf.la.gov) Wildlife officials plan to close oyster harvest areas (source: wlf.la.gov)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WVUE) -

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will close oyster harvest on all public oyster seed grounds east of the Mississippi River in St. Bernard Parish at one half-hour after sunset on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

 
Recent harvest pressure has depleted the limited supply of oyster resources in these public oyster areas. Protection of the remaining oyster resources is in the long-term best interest of the oyster populations in these areas.
 
The Commission authorized the secretary of the wildlife department to take emergency action to close areas on an as-needed basis, based on biological data or if enforcement problems are encountered. The Secretary was also authorized to take emergency action to reopen areas previously closed if the threat to the resource has ended and to open areas if substantial oyster resources are located. 
 
Public notice of any opening, delay, or closure of a season will be provided at least 72 hours prior to such action, unless such closure is ordered by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals for public health concerns.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    more>>

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    more>>

  • Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

    more>>

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

    more>>

  • Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Thursday, April 6 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-07 01:53:39 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    more>>

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly