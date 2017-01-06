Cold pushes Joan of Arc parade back to Saturday night - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Cold pushes Joan of Arc parade back to Saturday night

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Krewe of Jeanne d'Arc) (Source: Krewe of Jeanne d'Arc)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Forecasts calling for cold and rain have forced the Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc to move its French Quarter parade back one night.

The walking krewe’s ninth annual parade, originally scheduled for Friday (tonight), will now step off Saturday night at 7 p.m.

The parade’s route through the French Quarter will remain the same.

While it will still be cold on Saturday night, there is currently no rain in the forecast.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    more>>

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    more>>

  • Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

    more>>

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

    more>>

  • Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Thursday, April 6 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-07 01:53:39 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    more>>

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly