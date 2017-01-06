Cold pushes Joan of Arc parade back to Saturday night

Forecasts calling for cold and rain have forced the Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc to move its French Quarter parade back one night.

The walking krewe’s ninth annual parade, originally scheduled for Friday (tonight), will now step off Saturday night at 7 p.m.

The parade’s route through the French Quarter will remain the same.

While it will still be cold on Saturday night, there is currently no rain in the forecast.

