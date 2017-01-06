Your Weather Authority: Time to protect pets, plants and pipes

A hard freeze warning is in effect for areas north of Lake Pontchartrain tonight. Protect pipes, plants, and pets.

A freeze warning is in effect for areas south of Lake Pontchartrain including New Orleans tonight. Protect plants and pets.

A winter weather advisory begins at noon today that includes northern Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes as well as Pearl River County.

In those areas, some light icing of trees, power lines and elevated bridges and overpasses may cause travel issues late Friday into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 40s most of the day and gradually drop. Some spots north of Lake Pontchartrain will be in the 30s by the afternoon.

Scattered showers are expected, and as the column of cold air deepens we will see some of the rain turn to rain/sleet mix as well as freezing rain near the Louisiana/Mississippi border this afternoon and evening.

The dry air will move in quickly this evening and ground temperatures are too warm for much accumulation.

The skies will clear Saturday, but it will still be windy and cold. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid-40s.

The coldest morning will be on Sunday. A hard freeze is possible again on the north shore with low to mid-20s.

A moderate freeze is likely for areas west and southwest of the tidal lakes with a light freeze expected on the south shore.

We begin to gradually warm up through early next week.

