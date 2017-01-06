Your Weather Authority: Time to protect pets, plants and pipes - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Your Weather Authority: Time to protect pets, plants and pipes

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WVUE) (Source: WVUE)
(WVUE) -

A hard freeze warning is in effect for areas north of Lake Pontchartrain tonight. Protect pipes, plants, and pets.

A freeze warning is in effect for areas south of Lake Pontchartrain including New Orleans tonight. Protect plants and pets. 

A winter weather advisory begins at noon today that includes northern Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes as well as Pearl River County.

In those areas, some light icing of trees, power lines and elevated bridges and overpasses may cause travel issues late Friday into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 40s most of the day and gradually drop. Some spots north of Lake Pontchartrain will be in the 30s by the afternoon.

Scattered showers are expected, and as the column of cold air deepens we will see some of the rain turn to rain/sleet mix as well as freezing rain near the Louisiana/Mississippi border this afternoon and evening.

The dry air will move in quickly this evening and ground temperatures are too warm for much accumulation.

The skies will clear Saturday, but it will still be windy and cold. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid-40s.

The coldest morning will be on Sunday. A hard freeze is possible again on the north shore with low to mid-20s.

A moderate freeze is likely for areas west and southwest of the tidal lakes with a light freeze expected on the south shore.

We begin to gradually warm up through early next week.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    more>>

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    more>>

  • Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Boy with autism left at wrong address by school bus driver

    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-04-09 10:13:58 GMT

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

    more>>

    After three hours, the 10-year-old was found walking on the street three miles from where the bus dropped him off.

    more>>

  • Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Thursday, April 6 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-07 01:53:39 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    more>>

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly