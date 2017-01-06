Comic Con brings heroes and villans stars, oh my

Heroes, villains and everyone in between will fill the Morial Convention Center this weekend.

Comic Con is back in New Orleans and the stars and familiar faces are turning out.

Michael Cudlitz and Lou “the Incredible Hulk” Ferrigno will be some of many celebrities meeting and greeting fans this weekend at the convention center.



Comic Con opens today at 5 p.m. and runs through the weekend.



Saturday hours are 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.



Sunday hours run from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.



Admission for children 10 is free. Adult ticket prices vary depending on where and when they purchased.

