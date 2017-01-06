Nicondra: Freeze warnings across the area

Cold air is taking over as promised. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect north of Lake Pontchartrain. This means temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s for several hours. St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington Parish and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast be prepared to take full freeze precautions including protecting pipes, plants and pets. A Freeze Warning is in effect south of Lake Pontchartrain including New Orleans. On the south shore, plants and pets will be the biggest concern. Wind & Wind Chill advisories are also in place meaning it will feel much colder than the temperature reads and could be dangerous to be outdoors for extended periods of time. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in place through midnight for Northern Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes as well as Pearl River County. In those areas some light icing of trees and power lines, as well as elevated bridges and overpasses, may cause travel issues late Friday into Saturday morning.

Temperatures stayed in the 40s most of the day and will continue to drop into the 30s this evening. Some spots north of the lake made it into the 30s before the afternoon was done. Scattered showers will continue into the evening with the column of cold air continuing to deepen allowing some of the rain turn to rain/sleet mix as well as freezing rain near the LA/MS state line. Most precipitation will end by midnight, but with the cold air moving in so quickly leftover rainwater may freeze on bridges and overpasses. The dry air will move in quickly and ground temperatures are too warm for much accumulation.

Skies clear Saturday, but it will still be windy and cold. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid-40s. The coldest morning will be on Sunday. A hard freeze is possible again on the north shore with low to mid-20s. A moderate freeze is likely for areas west and southwest of the Tidal Lakes with a light freeze expected on the south shore.

