2 crimes in 2 neighborhoods involve Craigslist, computers

“We got out of there with our lives, most importantly,” an armed robbery victim said.

A man and his friend became victims in an Uptown neighborhood Thursday after trying to sell two computers on Craigslist.

“We got a response to purchase the computers somewhere between 8 and 9 o’clock, and we got an address,” the victim said.

The victim, who FOX 8 will not identify, said texts were exchanged with people they thought were potential buyers, asking them to meet in the 800 block of Robert Street. Once they arrived, the victim said he got a bad feeling.

“I’m like OK, something’s not right. Before I could get the word ‘right’ out, they walked up to the passenger side,” the victim said.

He said two men wearing hoodies, walked up and asked to see the computers.

“So, I get out and show them one. My buddy gets out and shows them the other one. By the time we were putting them back into the truck to close the door, they brandished a weapon,” the victim said.

The victim said the gunmen told them to walk away, and the robbers proceeded to take the two computers and a gun that the victim had in his vehicle. Police said at that point, the victim pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the suspects. The suspects, they say, returned fire as they ran away.

Neighbors tell FOX 8, they were shocked when they heard the shots.

“I was in the back of the house, and I heard really loud bangs,” Joey Watkins said.

“All of a sudden, I was jolted awake by gunfire. It was like eight or nine shots, pow, pow, pow,” said Cindy Fernandez

Fernandez said she quickly ran to her front door to see what was going on.

“The man who was robbed was still by his truck and he told me to get in. Nothing like this has ever happened in this neighborhood, and it’s very, very frightening,” Fernandez said.

A similar armed robbery unfolded in Lakeview Wednesday evening when a man trying to sell a computer on Craigslist was lured to the 800 block of Pontalba. Two men, wearing hoodies, brandished a gun, stole his computer and then took off in the victim’s vehicle.

The NOPD is now investigating whether both armed robberies were committed by the same two perpetrators.

