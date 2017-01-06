Law enforcement on alert for drivers trying to navigate icy roads

Law officers across the North Shore are bracing for icy road conditions in the next couple of hours. They are asking drivers to stay at home if they can and urging others to be careful.

Some businesses and St. Tammany Parish offices closed two hours early Friday and that may have helped to keep traffic light on busy Interstate 12 at the interchange with Highway 190. So far, police report no weather-related accidents, but road conditions are expected to become more hazardous as the night goes on.

Icy bridges are a major concern.

“If you have to be out as you approach the bridges, go slow, keep space between you and the vehicle in front of you,” said Dustin Dwight with Louisiana State Police. “If you do encounter ice, let go of the accelerator, don't jam on the break, maintain control of the vehicle until you get to a safe speed.”

Tangipahoa Parish has had 10 trucks out spreading gravel on roads near the Mississippi border all day. St Tammany and Washington parishes say they have theirs at the ready if needed.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.