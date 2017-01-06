4 juveniles convicted for Memorial Day armed robbery spree

Four juveniles were convicted Friday on a combined 40 counts of armed robbery, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office.

Keene Brown, Alonzo Defillo, Kevon Williams and Ryan Davis, all 16 years old, committed the crimes over the Memorial Day weekend. Brown pleaded guilty-as-charged to eight counts of armed robbery; Defillo pleaded guilty-as-charged to nine counts of armed robbery; Williams pleaded guilty-as-charged to seven counts of armed robbery; and Davis pleaded guilty-as-charged to 16 counts of armed robbery.

Additionally, three of the four defendants are facing armed robbery charges in Jefferson Parish for incidents that occurred in the same time frame.

When they were 14, Brown, Williams and Davis participated in a prior spree of armed robberies. The DA's office tried to have the juveniles transferred to adult court at the time, but its request was denied in Juvenile Court, according to a news release from District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office. Instead, the juveniles pleaded guilty-as-charged and received a credit for time served, serving less than 10 months.

Less than 60 days after being released from custody on the first spree, the juveniles committed the Memorial Day spree for which they were convicted today.

After being arrested for the recent spree of armed robberies, Williams and Davis escaped from the Youth Study Center – the youth detention facility operated by the mayor’s office. The City Council recently passed an ordinance mandating that 15- and 16-year old offenders charged in Criminal District Court with serious crimes be held in the Youth Study Center instead of the Orleans Jail.

Following the pleas, the court sentenced each defendant to a 20-year prison sentence.

