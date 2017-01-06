Chalmette teacher booked with indecent behavior with a juvenile

David C. Kimberly, booked with indecent behavior with a juvenile (Source: St. Bernard Sheriff's Office)

St. Bernard investigators say a Chalmette special education teacher has been exchanging inappropriate texts and e-mails with a teenage former student.

They've booked David C. Kimberly, 59, with indecent behavior with a juvenile.

In a news release, Sheriff James Pohlmann says the teacher set up an e-mail account under a fake name and started exchanging messages late last year with the teen, who now lives in Tennessee.

The investigation began after the boy's mother found inappropriate e-mails on her son's computer and contacted local authorities.

Investigators say Kimberly taught the boy several years ago.

Pohlmann says Kimberly acknowledged the correspondence, but denied having had any physical relationship with the teen.

Kimberly is a teacher at Lacoste Elementary School in Chalmette. He has been teaching in St. Bernard parish since 2012.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.