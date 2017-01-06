Phunny Phorty Phellows kick off 2017 carnival season

The 2017 Carnival season is off to a cold and rainy start, but not even freezing temperatures could stop the Phunny Phorty Phellows.

The krewe made its annual Twelfth Night ride along the St. Charles line Friday. Bundled up revelers also came out for the fun.

If you couldn't make it out, FOX 8 Carnival historian Arthur Hardy said there's still plenty to look forward to this season.

"You'll see more krewe-specific and theme-specific throws, particularly float throws that will actually represent the float that you are catching it from, and you'll see this continued explosion of female krewes. I think three out of the four top clubs now are all women," Hardy said.

Joan of Arc was set to march through the the French Quarter Friday night but because of the weather that parade has been postponed until Saturday at 7 p.m.

