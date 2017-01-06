Marrero men indicted on firearms and drug charges

U.S. Attorney Kenneth A. Polite announced that Hector Mata, Jr., age 30, and Fernando Ordonez, age 38, both of Marrero, were indicted today for charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, and marijuana, possessing of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and other offenses.

According to the Indictment, on December 15, 2016, Mata and Ordonez conspired to possess 500 grams or more of cocaine, 100 grams or more of heroin, and a quantity of marijuana, along with other drug offenses. Mata and Ordonez are also each charged with possessing two firearms during a drug trafficking crime: a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver and a .223 caliber Olympic Arms model MFR assault rifle. Mata is separately charged with possessing an additional firearm during a drug trafficking crime: a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun.

In connection with their possession of firearms, Mata is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and Ordonez is charged with being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. Finally, Mata is charged with obstruction of justice for attempting to bribe a Detective from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

If convicted on the drug conspiracy, the two men face a minimum of 5 years to a maximum of 40 years imprisonment. On the weapons charge, each defendant is facing a minimum of 5 years to a maximum of life imprisonment. Additionally, Mata faces up to 20 years for the obstruction of justice charge.

U.S. Attorney Polite reiterated that the Indictment is merely an allegation and that the guilt of the defendants must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

