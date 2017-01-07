Shots fired in Slidell subdivision - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Shots fired in Slidell subdivision

Written by: Kiara Butler, News Content Specialist
Connect
FOX 8 photo FOX 8 photo
SLIDELL, LA (WVUE) -

Slidell police are investigating a shooting in the Abney Estates subdivision.

Two people suffered minor injuries from the incident.

Officers were called to the scene, Friday night around 10:30 pm.

If you have any information about the shooting contact the Slidell police department at 985-290-3255.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly