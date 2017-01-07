TPSO water patrol rescues 10 people

Terrebonne Parish water patrol deputies rescue nearly a dozen people.

The 3 separate incidents happened earlier today between the hours of of 5:45 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.

Three men were pulled from a 17 ft. aluminum boat with a gator tail near Bayou Dularge.

Patrol officers also rescued four minors in the same area.

TPSO deputies found three people in an 18 ft. aluminum hull near Lake Chien.

Authorities believe extremely low tides stranded the boats on mud.

No one was hurt during the incidents.

