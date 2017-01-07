TPSO water patrol rescues 10 people

A Prairieville man was arrested Monday in connection with a home invasion and business armed robbery that occurred 10 minutes apart in Kenner.more>>
A Prairieville man was arrested Monday in connection with a home invasion and business armed robbery that occurred 10 minutes apart in Kenner.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a Mid City shooting that claimed the life of one man.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a Mid City shooting that claimed the life of one man.more>>
Imagine a vast expanse of tall grasses and wildflowers stretching as far as the eye can see. In the late 1800s, Louisiana's 2.5-million-acre Cajun prairie provided a feast for roaming bison and cattle. Today, this 10-acre patch of native plants, and an acre-and-a-half roadside garden are nearly all that's left.more>>
Imagine a vast expanse of tall grasses and wildflowers stretching as far as the eye can see. In the late 1800s, Louisiana's 2.5-million-acre Cajun prairie provided a feast for roaming bison and cattle. Today, this 10-acre patch of native plants, and an acre-and-a-half roadside garden are nearly all that's left.more>>
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Kaitlyn Pinell Matherne.more>>
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Kaitlyn Pinell Matherne.more>>
Amateur video capturing a United Airlines passenger being snatched from his seat and subsequently dragged from an aircraft had passengers at New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong International Airport talking.more>>
Amateur video capturing a United Airlines passenger being snatched from his seat and subsequently dragged from an aircraft had passengers at New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong International Airport talking.more>>
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.more>>
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.more>>
April's pregnancy is still on track, and keepers are urging viewers to keep a close eye on the giraffe's behavioral changes, which could indicate when she has gone into active labor.more>>
April's pregnancy is still on track, and keepers are urging viewers to keep a close eye on the giraffe's behavioral changes, which could indicate when she has gone into active labor.more>>
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.more>>
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.more>>
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.more>>
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.more>>
A body was found inside the trunk of a car repossessed out of Memphis, according to the DeSoto County Coroner.more>>
A body was found inside the trunk of a car repossessed out of Memphis, according to the DeSoto County Coroner.more>>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.more>>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.more>>
Two visitors from California have spent a lot of time in the hospital since tying the knot on Maui a few months ago. They've been sidelined by rat lungworm disease ...more>>
Two visitors from California have spent a lot of time in the hospital since tying the knot on Maui a few months ago. They've been sidelined by rat lungworm disease ...more>>
Tysen Benz hanged himself on March 14 but did not leave a note. His mother says her son had received text messages suggesting a girl he called a girlfriend had herself committed suicide.more>>
Tysen Benz hanged himself on March 14 but did not leave a note. His mother says her son had received text messages suggesting a girl he called a girlfriend had herself committed suicide.more>>
A suspect was being led from a courtroom back to jail when he darted from deputies and jumped over a balcony to his death.more>>
A suspect was being led from a courtroom back to jail when he darted from deputies and jumped over a balcony to his death.more>>
Are you in need of a job with flexibility? Amazon is looking to fill 5,000 part-time positions, and the job doesn't require you to leave your home.more>>
Are you in need of a job with flexibility? Amazon is looking to fill 5,000 part-time positions, and the job doesn't require you to leave your home.more>>