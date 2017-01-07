NOPD investigates shooting in New Orleans east - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD investigates shooting in New Orleans east

Written by: Kiara Butler, News Content Specialist
Connect
(Source: FOX 8) (Source: FOX 8)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are working the scene of a shooting in New Orleans east.

The incident happened in the 7000 block of Crowder Blvd.

One person was transported to a hospital.

We’ll update this story as we get new information.


Copyright 2016 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly