Nicondra: The coldest night of the season so far tonight

The frigid conditions are firmly in place. Armstrong International recorded a low of 27 with freezing conditions for most of the morning. Slidell got down to 24 and it will be even colder tonight. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect north of Lake Pontchartrain in and for the River Parishes. A Freeze Warning is in effect south of Lake Pontchartrain including New Orleans. Full freeze precautions including pipes are necessary in most areas away from the metro. Consider pipes with raised houses as even during the day temperatures will hover in the 30s with only a few locations getting close to 40.

Skies will remain clear Saturday and Sunday, but with the wind and cold it will be very uncomfortable. The coldest morning will be on Sunday. Monday mid-morning temperatures finally move back into the mid to upper 40s with highs getting up into the 50s and a real warming trend taking highs back into the 70s mid-week.

