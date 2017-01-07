NOPD searches for a missing Algiers woman

New Orleans police needs the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Rachelle Martin, 39 was last seen at her home in the 3100 block of Rue Parc Fontaine.

Martin’s mother said she last saw her daughter on Monday night around 11 pm.

The woman told officers she returned to their shared residence to find the door unlocked and her daughter gone.

Martin has not been seen or heard from since.

If you know the whereabouts of Rachelle Martin contact the NOPD at 504-821-2222.

