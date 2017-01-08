Causeway Bridge open in both directions after crews complete work on drawbridge

Crews have completed work on the Causeway Bridge that caused delays for most of Sunday and both spans have been opened. Bridge officials say that the southbound span opened around 5:30 p.m. and the northbound around 5:45.

The drawbridge on the northbound bridge was closed for several hours so crews can make repairs.

On Thursday, a guide for the collar for one of the drawbridge's locking pins broke.

While the work is was being done, traffic was detoured onto the southbound bridge. A Causeway official says that authorities responded to three accidents on the bridge while traffic was being detoured.

