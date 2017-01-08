Nicondra: Still cold, but temps on the upswing

We made it through one more frigid night with temperatures in the twenties on both sides of the lake and 12-to-15 hours below freezing now Sunday afternoon is just a tad less cold. The low for Sunday morning at Armstrong International Airport came in at 29 while Slidell hit right at 22. Now the core of the cold is edging east and with very dry air and clear skies we are a little dare I say warmer as temperatures are in the low 40's near the lake, but closer to 50 elsewhere. Most official highs for Sunday afternoon will remain in the 40's.

Temperatures drop efficiently again through the overnight into Monday morning, but most locations will stay in the 30's and upper 20's to the extreme north. Mid-morning on Monday temperatures will finally move back into the upper 40's with highs getting up into the 50's signaling a real warming trend. Tuesday returns to an almost spring like feel with above average temperatures and highs back into the 70's. The warmer, more moist air brings it's own problems as with our coastal and lake waters now cooler we can expect dense fog mid-week.

-Nicondra Norwood

