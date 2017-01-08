Tulane women's basketball comes up short at Temple - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Tulane women's basketball comes up short at Temple

Written by: Juan Kincaid, Sports Director
Connect
FOX 8 FOX 8
PHILADELPHIA, PA (WVUE) - -

Tulane women’s basketball team (10-6, 1-2) traded shot-for-shot with host Temple University (11-3, 2-0) for three quarters on Sunday evening, but it was a cold shooting start in the first period that set the Green Wave in a double-digit hole that they couldn’t overcome, falling 86-71. Kolby Morgan (23 points) and Leslie Vorpahl (19 points) shot a combined 17-of-32 (53.1 percent) from the field for 42 points, marking Morgan’s ninth straight game in double-figures and eighth game this season with 20-plus points.

“We were just in a bad position after we couldn’t’ score in the first quarter,” Tulane head coach Lisa Stockton stated. “The other quarters we were able to match them but we just didn’t come out with the focus we needed to.”

Up next, the Green Wave will remain on the road when they challenge yet another RPI Top-60 opponent in SMU on Wednesday. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Saints free agent film study: A.J. Klein

    Saints free agent film study: A.J. Klein

    A.J. Klein appears ready to take on a starting role in New Orleans (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)A.J. Klein appears ready to take on a starting role in New Orleans (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
    A.J Klein LB Contract: Three years/$15 million (fourth year is voidable) Strengths: Aggressive/Fast- Klein was trained to trust his eyes and when he makes a decision he goes full speed. There's very little hesitation in his game. This helps when diagnosing plays, he is able to close gaps quickly. In Oakland was a perfect example, when he ran down Derek Carr and forced a fumble. He has good sideline-to-sideline range.  Strength- Klein is not an easy player to block. His raw ...more>>
    A.J Klein LB Contract: Three years/$15 million (fourth year is voidable) Strengths: Aggressive/Fast- Klein was trained to trust his eyes and when he makes a decision he goes full speed. There's very little hesitation in his game. This helps when diagnosing plays, he is able to close gaps quickly. In Oakland was a perfect example, when he ran down Derek Carr and forced a fumble. He has good sideline-to-sideline range.  Strength- Klein is not an easy player to block. His raw ...more>>

  • American star safe after bomb attack on German soccer team's bus

    American star safe after bomb attack on German soccer team's bus

    Tuesday, April 11 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-04-11 18:46:38 GMT
    Wednesday, April 12 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-04-12 04:40:33 GMT

    The soccer team Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with bombs as the team left their hotel for a game. The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

    more>>

    The soccer team Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with bombs as the team left their hotel for a game. The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

    more>>

  • LSU builds early lead and rides strong pitching to Pontiff Classic win

    LSU builds early lead and rides strong pitching to Pontiff Classic win

    Source: Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneSource: Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    LSU improved to 12-2 in the Pontiff Classic with a 3-2 victory over UL-Lafayette Tuesday night in front of a record crowd of 9,963. 

    more>>

    LSU improved to 12-2 in the Pontiff Classic with a 3-2 victory over UL-Lafayette Tuesday night in front of a record crowd of 9,963. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly