Tulane women's basketball comes up short at Temple

Tulane women’s basketball team (10-6, 1-2) traded shot-for-shot with host Temple University (11-3, 2-0) for three quarters on Sunday evening, but it was a cold shooting start in the first period that set the Green Wave in a double-digit hole that they couldn’t overcome, falling 86-71. Kolby Morgan (23 points) and Leslie Vorpahl (19 points) shot a combined 17-of-32 (53.1 percent) from the field for 42 points, marking Morgan’s ninth straight game in double-figures and eighth game this season with 20-plus points.

“We were just in a bad position after we couldn’t’ score in the first quarter,” Tulane head coach Lisa Stockton stated. “The other quarters we were able to match them but we just didn’t come out with the focus we needed to.”

Up next, the Green Wave will remain on the road when they challenge yet another RPI Top-60 opponent in SMU on Wednesday.

