Your Weather Authority: The gradual warmup begins today

Temperatures this morning were about 10 degrees warmer than over the weekend. The gradual warm up will continue.

Afternoons in the 40s for three days will give way to highs in the upper 50s and low 60s Monday.

Monday night, temperatures will only drop to the low to mid-50s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Southerly winds will return moisture and warmth to the air by Tuesday with highs climbing into the 70s.

This will bring the possibility of dense sea fog in the area by mid-week.

Aside from a stray shower, the area will be mostly dry, cloudy, and warm from Wednesday through the weekend.

