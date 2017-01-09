Happening Today: Audit raises financial concerns at St. Bernard Hospital

An independent audit released this morning raises concerns about the finances at the St. Bernard Parish hospital.

The hospital, open since 2012, has already had its fair share of controversy.

A new audit just released finds the hospital owed more money than it was taking in as of December 31, 2015.

Problems with the hospital's software and billing system accounted for part of the reason for lagging collections.

Money patients owed wasn't being collected in a timely manner.

The independent auditor suggested three operational changes to better manage the hospital.

Raise additional capital to finance operations

Reach a third-party agreement with a hospital operator

implement a cost reduction strategy

Recently, hospital management signed an agreement with Ochsner to help manage the operations at the facility.

One of the goals is better oversight of the billing process and to recoup some of the money owed by patients.

In November, a different audit found members of the hospital service district were using public money to pay for pricey meals and parties for employees.

Those alleged actions could be a violation of state law.

