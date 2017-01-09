NOLA Weekend: What's happening this week

WWE Raw, Red Hot Chili Peppers: What’s Happening Jan. 9 – 15

Here some ideas to help you plan out your week.

Monday, Jan. 9

WWE Raw

WWE superstars get ready to “smackdown” in New Orleans.

Monday Night Raw heads to the Smoothie King Center at 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling fans can see the return of the Undertaker and all of their other favorite superstars.

Tickets start at $20.

For more information click here: http://www.smoothiekingcenter.com/events/detail/wwe-raw-2

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Red Hot Chili Peppers Return to New Orleans

Grammy Award-winning rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers take the stage on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center.

The band rolls into New Orleans on their “Getaway Tour,” with special guests Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Jack Irons.

Ticket prices range from $49 – $99.

For more information click here: http://www.smoothiekingcenter.com/events/detail/red-hot-chili-peppers

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Don’t Miss the Lion King at the Saenger Theatre

The Serengeti comes alive in New Orleans with the award-winning Broadway show, The Lion King.

Based on the Disney movie, families will experience the visually stunning musical featuring their favorite characters and songs.

Ticket prices start at $45. The show closes on Sunday, Jan. 29

For more information click here: https://www.saengernola.com/shows/the-lion-king

Friday, Jan. 13

Edgar Meyer and ‘An American in Paris’

Double-bassist Edgar Meyer joins the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra on Friday at the Orpheum Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Meyer performs his own work and musical stylings of George Gershwin.

Ticket prices range from $20 – $140.

For more information click here: http://orpheumnola.com/calendar/edgar-meyer/

Saturday, Jan. 14

Jay Mohr at the Civic Theatre

Spend an evening with comedy veteran Jay Mohr on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Civic Theatre.

Along with a night of great laughs, this event is hosted by the Birdes4Bipolar non-profit organization to raise awareness for mental illness.

Ticket prices range from $50 – $85.

For more information click here: http://www.civicnola.com/event/1411485-evening-mental-health-new-orleans/

Sunday, Jan. 15

Ladies Choice Concert Series: Joe, Dru Hill & Jagged Edge

R&B heavy hitters team up for a concert on Sunday at 8 p.m. at the UNO Lakefront Arena.

Joe, Dru Hill and Jagged Edge will deliver all the R&B hits at the venue’s “Ladies Choice Concert Series.”

Ticket prices range from $59 to $120.

For more information click here: http://arena.uno.edu/shared/event_detail.aspx?EventID=1344517&WebLink=F2.65C8432F&xml_path=undefined

