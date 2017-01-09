Man robbed at gunpoint in Hollygrove parking lot

A man was robbed at gunpoint in a Hollygrove parking lot, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports.

The robbery happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block South Carrollton Avenue.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, told police was getting out of his car when he dropped his keys.

When he reached down to pick them up, a man, described as a black male, pulled a gun and ordered him to empty his pockets.

The victim told the gunman he didn’t have anything.

The gunman then picked up the victim’s car keys from the ground and fled the scene on foot.

