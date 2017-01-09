Daughter unlocks the mystery of her Chinese father

Former network television executive Paula Williams-Madison took on a challenge in her retirement.
She wanted to unlock the mystery of her Chinese grandfather Samuel Lowe.
A dream of her late mother who always longed to find him.
The story is told in Madison's newly released book “Finding Samuel Lowe.”
"I knew this was going to be emotional but so what,” Madison said. “What it was going to be was the fulfillment of my dream and my goal."
More details about the film can be found on the website.
Anyone interested in learning more about their heritage can start at familysearch.org or ancestry.com.
Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
“We live next to the most exciting city in the world, and good things are happening,” says Parish President Guy McInnis.more>>
“We live next to the most exciting city in the world, and good things are happening,” says Parish President Guy McInnis.more>>
Also, the departure of the assistant district attorney handling the case has put the scheduled May 8 trial date for Jason Adams in jeopardy.more>>
The departure of the assistant district attorney handling the case has put the scheduled May 8 trial date for Jason Adams in jeopardy.more>>
The rest of the work week will continue to see warm and dry conditions with temperatures running several degrees above average.more>>
The rest of the work week will continue to see warm and dry conditions with temperatures running several degrees above average.more>>
New acts, great food and perfect springtime weather helped draw a big crowd for the 34th annual French Quarter Festival.more>>
New acts, great food and perfect springtime weather helped draw a big crowd for the 34th annual French Quarter Festival.more>>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.more>>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.more>>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.more>>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.more>>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.more>>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.more>>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.more>>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.more>>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”more>>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”more>>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.more>>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.more>>
A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie "Manchester by the Sea.".more>>
A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie "Manchester by the Sea.".more>>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.more>>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.more>>
The Tillerson visit comes as Washington and Moscow are trading sharp accusations about a chemical weapons attack last week in Syria.more>>
The Tillerson visit comes as Washington and Moscow are trading sharp accusations about a chemical weapons attack last week in Syria.more>>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.more>>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.more>>