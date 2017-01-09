Daughter unlocks the mystery of her Chinese father

Former network television executive Paula Williams-Madison took on a challenge in her retirement.

She wanted to unlock the mystery of her Chinese grandfather Samuel Lowe.

A dream of her late mother who always longed to find him.

The story is told in Madison's newly released book “Finding Samuel Lowe.”

"I knew this was going to be emotional but so what,” Madison said. “What it was going to be was the fulfillment of my dream and my goal."

More details about the film can be found on the website.

Anyone interested in learning more about their heritage can start at familysearch.org or ancestry.com.

