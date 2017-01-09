Wrestlemania is returning to New Orleans in 2018

WWE Wrestlemania appears to be returning to New Orleans (Source: WWE | Facebook)

Wrestlemania is returning to New Orleans in April of 2018, sources have confirmed to FOX 8 News.

The official date will be April 8, said Jay Cicero of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation.

The last time Wrestlemania was in New Orleans was 2014 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The event was a huge boon to the city’s economy.

Governor Jon Bel Edwards is expected to join Mayor Mitch Landrieu and others in officially announcing the event Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.