School bus joy rides land teens in jail

Two teenagers are in hot water for allegedly stealing a school bus in Houma on at least three occasions. The Houma Police Department arrested 18-year-old Wallace Jenkins and 18-year-old Bryson Queen. Detectives say the bus thefts happened between December 12th and December 22nd of 2016. .

Investigators say the suspects stole a Terrebonne Parish School bus and went joy riding. At the time of the incidents the school bus was being stored on the campus of East Street School. Police believe that on the joy riding trips, the suspects had traveled as far as Bayou Blue and on at least one occasion had damaged a fence on the East Street School Campus with the bus.

Jenkins and Queen have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property. Investigators believe another suspect may have been involved in the crimes and say another arrest may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information on this type of criminal activity is encouraged to contact Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433 or by texting "GIVEATIP" plus your message to 274637. Tips can also be submitted using the Tip Submit Mobile application or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 in cash if the information given leads to an arrest.

