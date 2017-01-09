LSU lays out plan to clean out Charity Hospital

LSU Health Services will start cleaning out the hospital this week. (Source: WVUE Photo)

Officials with LSU Health Care Services Monday outlined a plan for cleaning out Charity Hospital.

Zimmer Eschette services will start emptying the 1 million square foot hospital Tuesday.

The building has been unused since Hurricane Katrina damaged the structure 11 years ago.

"We decided to bid out the clean out of Charity so we prepared some specifications,” said Jerry Jones Director of Facility Planning and Management for LSU Health Services. “Then FEMA was not satisfied with our methods and funded and recommended the hiring of design professionals to design the cleanup of Charity.

The $6.3 million contract does not cover asbestos and mold removal.

LSU officials say that part of the cleanup will come later.

