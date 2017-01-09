Man robbed at gunpoint in Audubon neighborhood

Police are searching for a gunman who held up a 27-year old man as he was walking in the Audubon neighborhood. The NOPD says armed robbery happened Saturday, January 7, 2017 around 9 p.m.

The man says he was walking in the 700 block of Octavia Street, just about a block away from Jefferson Avenue, when he was approached by a man who pointed a handgun at him, demanding everything he had in his pockets.

The man handed over his wallet and cell phone. The gunman then fled the scene on foot towards Magazine Street.

The NOPD describes the suspect as a black male, 30 years old, 6' tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a dark-colored hoodie that covered his head and face and he was carrying a black handgun.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, you're asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.