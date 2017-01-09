WATCH LIVE: Jefferson Parish sheriff discusses 2016 crime trends - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

WATCH LIVE: Jefferson Parish sheriff discusses 2016 crime trends

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand (FOX 8 Photo) Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand (FOX 8 Photo)
SLIDELL, LA (WVUE) -

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m.  The sheriff will be discussing the December 2016 Uniformed Crime Report, as well as crime trends throughout 2016.  

Mobile users can access the stream by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly