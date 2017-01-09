Sweet treat theft suspect on the loose

Shawn Cosse (DOB: 09-25-1980) wanted for stealing candy from store (Source: New Orleans Police Dept.)

The New Orleans Police Department need your help finding a man they say stole different kinds of candy from a Family Dollar store.

Authorities say the incident happened on January 6 around 7:30 in the morning at the store in the 2100 block of Caton Street.

Police say a shopper in the store reporting seeing Shawn Cosse, also known as 'The Running Man,' stuff candy, cookies and ice cream into his pants and walk out of the store.

The store manager told police Cosse had been previously warned not to stay out of the store.

Cosse is currently wanted for theft and criminal trespassing.

If you know where police can find him, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.