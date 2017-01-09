David: Even warmer weather tomorrow

The cold snap will be long forgotten by tomorrow. Highs will rebound into the 70s and stay there for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will mostly be in the 50s and 60s. That means sea fog will again return to the forecast as early as Wednesday morning.

The extent of the fog will vary each day depending on how much cloud cover we see at night.

Rain chances look slim to none for the rest of the week. A few stray showers are possible for the middle of the week. The next good rain chance probably won't arrive until early next week.

No major cold outbreaks are in our immediate future.

