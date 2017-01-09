Businesses excited to have Wrestlemania return to NOLA

People who work at businesses that benefit from tourists are thrilled that the "Super Bowl of wrestling" will return to New Orleans.

Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation CEO Jay Cicero confirmed that the mega event will return to the city on April 8, 2018.

"We have a lot of hotel rooms that need filling. In fact, we have more hotels than most cities, so absolutely," he said.

The last time it was in New Orleans was in 2015, and it drew tens of thousands of visitors to the city.

"It means a lot. We're a sports bar, so we really capitalize on that. So we get really busy, and it's like a big party throughout the whole property,” said Bri Mayes, a manager at Walk-Ons Restaurant on Poydras Street just down the street from the Mercedes Benz Superdome where Wrestlemania will be held next year.

In the French Quarter, streets vendors expressed excitement, as well.

"We love it, yeah, the more the merrier. I say bring as much to the city as we can,” said artist Stuart South, who sells his artwork around Jackson Square.

A press conference is set for Tuesday. Cicero said more details would be provided then.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.