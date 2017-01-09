Workers make grisly discovery inside abandoned Houma home

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a woman whose badly decomposed body was found inside an abandoned house in Houma.

On Jan. 9, deputies were called to 304 Sterling Drive, where they spoke with two carpenters who had been hired to remodel the home. The men said when they entered, they saw what appeared to be a body that had been partially covered.

Detectives entered the house and found the body of a white female with partial tattoos on her lower legs and feet that were not clearly recognizable.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing and an update will be provided once they identify the woman and an autopsy is complete.

